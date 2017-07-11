An Indiana State Police trooper's quick action is caught on camera as he rescues a 60-year-old man from a car submerged by floodwaters in northern Indiana. Video of the rescue was posted Monday on social media by ISP. Trooper Dustin Rutledge went into the Indiana State Police
July 11, 2017

Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters

By David Caraccio

An Indiana State Police trooper helped rescue a 60-year-old man after his vehicle became trapped in rushing water. The rescue was caught on camera.

Trooper Dustin Rutledge entered the rushing floodwater on Friday night with life jackets for the man and himself. The video of the rescue was posted Monday by state police.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was submerged with only the passenger side of the car visible. Wabash County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ryggs manned the safety line while Rutledge made his way through the water to the Cobalt.

Police identified the driver of the Cobalt as Daniel Winters, 60, Roann, Indiana.

When Rutledge arrived at the car, he saw water up to the steering wheel, according to ISP. Rutledge quickly realized Winters’ was cold and his arms and legs were weak. He put a life jacket on Winters and secured him to a safety line. While Rutledge was pulling Winters from the Cobalt, the safety line secured to Winters broke. Winters was unable to stand, so Rutledge had to drag him to dry land.

There had been heavy rain in the area throughout the day on Friday, ISP reported.

David Caraccio

