facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters Pause 2:09 Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video 1:03 Lovely - but hazardous - flames arise as sulfur mound burns in Wyoming 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 4:15 Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 0:59 Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An Indiana State Police trooper's quick action is caught on camera as he rescues a 60-year-old man from a car submerged by floodwaters in northern Indiana. Video of the rescue was posted Monday on social media by ISP. Trooper Dustin Rutledge went into the Indiana State Police

An Indiana State Police trooper's quick action is caught on camera as he rescues a 60-year-old man from a car submerged by floodwaters in northern Indiana. Video of the rescue was posted Monday on social media by ISP. Trooper Dustin Rutledge went into the Indiana State Police