Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, who goes by “baybaddiebrie” on Instagram, faces charges after kicking police who interrupted her naked romp at a Clearwater, Florida, hotel, police say.
Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, who goes by “baybaddiebrie” on Instagram, faces charges after kicking police who interrupted her naked romp at a Clearwater, Florida, hotel, police say. Instagram
Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, who goes by “baybaddiebrie” on Instagram, faces charges after kicking police who interrupted her naked romp at a Clearwater, Florida, hotel, police say. Instagram

National

July 12, 2017 12:23 PM

Naked romp at Florida hotel lands Santa Cruz Instagram model in hot water

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

An Instagram model from Santa Cruz faces charges after a naked romp at a Florida hotel.

A Clearwater Police Department report posted on TheSmokingGun.com says officers investigating a trespassing complaint at 4:20 a.m. July 5 at the Edge Hotel in Clearwater found Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, 25, in a state of undress.

An officer handed her a towel, which she then snapped in his face. The report says Dominguez-Garcia also kicked an officer behind her with a “mule kick” after her arrest, and tried to bite and spit on other officers.

She was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer with violence.

Domiguez-Garcia goes by “baybaddiebrie” on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself posing in swimwear, lingerie and other revealing outfits. She has 77,000 followers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Domiguez-Garcia was freed from jail after posting $10,000 bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters 0:25

Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters

View More Video