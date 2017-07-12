Drugs found in stuffed Cookie Monster lead to Florida man’s arrest

A man who used a stuffed Cookie Monster to hide cocaine was sent to a Florida jail Wednesday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Camus McNair was arrested in Marathon, Fla., following a traffic stop because his license plate obscured and the tint on the windows was too dark.
Deputy Orey Swilley said that he smelled marijuana when McNair rolled down the window, according to the press release. Upon searching McNair’s black Dodge, he found a backpack with the blue stuffed animal inside. Noticing the doll’s weight was off, Swilley found that the doll had been cut. Inside the Cookie Monster was 314 grams (11 ounces) of cocaine.
Sheriff’s found paperwork to prove that the backpack belonged to McNair, 39, of Key West, Fla. He was arrested on suspicion of trafficking cocaine.
The Associated Press reports that McNair is in jail. Bail is set for $7,000.
