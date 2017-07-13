Trump ignites controversy by telling France’s first lady she’s ‘in such good shape’

More Videos

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now' 1:01

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

Pause
Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.' 1:16

Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.'

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:30

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above

Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire 1:57

Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire 0:47

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire

Loma Rica resident describes 'nerve-wracking' Cascade Fire evacuation 3:14

Loma Rica resident describes "nerve-wracking" Cascade Fire evacuation

'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family 1:42

'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 1:34

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

  • Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

    The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T

The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T Elysee/Macron Facebook
The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T Elysee/Macron Facebook

National

Trump ignites controversy by telling France’s first lady she’s ‘in such good shape’

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 13, 2017 1:48 PM

President Donald Trump’s often controversial relationship with women took another downward turn Thursday after video captured him directing comments at French first lady Brigitte Macron that many saw as sexist and objectifying.

According to NBC News, the moment took place an hour into a tour led by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as the two presidents prepared to leave the first ladies.

“You’re in such good shape,” Trump told Brigitte Macron.

He then turned to French president.

“She’s in such good physical shape,” Trump told him.

Trump then looks back at the French first lady and added, “Beautiful.”

It is unclear what Brigitte Macron said in response.

On social media, many users blasted Trump’s comments, calling them “creepy” and “inappropriate.”

Others, however, defended Trump’s comments and said they have been blown out of proportion.

Trump and the French first lady had already gotten off to an awkward start on social media before his comments. Earlier Thursday, when the two first met, their handshake and subsequent embrace drew some raised eyebrows for its seeming awkwardness.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now' 1:01

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

Pause
Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.' 1:16

Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.'

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:30

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above

Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire 1:57

Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire 0:47

See Santa Rosa before and after the fire

Loma Rica resident describes 'nerve-wracking' Cascade Fire evacuation 3:14

Loma Rica resident describes "nerve-wracking" Cascade Fire evacuation

'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family 1:42

'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 1:34

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

  • Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

    U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris tells a crowd at a Sonoma fire briefing that the community "has endured so much loss and pain."

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

View More Video