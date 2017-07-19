Family enlists Mickey Mouse to break adoption news to kids

A viral video shows Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World breaking the news to a boy and girl that they’re being adopted by their foster parents.
Tom and Courtney Gilmour arranged to have Mickey reveal their official adoption date to Janielle, 12, and Elijah, 10, reports WFLA. The family has been working through the adoption process for three years.
“It was their first time ever at Disney and so we booked tickets to Magic Kingdom, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘how cool would it be for Mickey to hold up a sign telling the kids?’ ” Courtney Gilmour told the station.
She arranged the surprise with Walt Disney World employees before the trip. Janielle and Elijah thought they were visiting Mickey for a routine meet-and-greet.
“They just thought they were getting their books signed,” Courtney Gilmour wrote on Facebook. “This went better than we had hoped. They were beyond shocked and we were beyond emotional.”
The video has more than 1,4 million views.
