In this May 12, 2017, file photo actress Melissa McCarthy portrays White House spokesman Sean Spicer, while taping a segment for Saturday Night Live on Friday in New York. Almost from Day One, it was clear that Sean Spicer would ride a uniquely rocky and humiliating road as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary.
National

July 22, 2017

Sean Spicer calls SNL sketches of him ‘stupid, or silly, or malicious’

By Thomas Oide

After former White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned on Friday, some were dismayed that the resignation could spell the end of SNL’s popular Spicer sketches.

It turns out Spicer himself wasn’t the biggest fan of the sketches.

“I think that there were some parts of it that wer efunny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer said during his appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.” “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

SNL actress Melissa McCarthy played Spicer in SNL’s most recent season. Her impersonations were often a hit with fans. Popular skits included her riding a rolling podium, hiding in the bushes and using hand puppets.

McCarthy debuted as Spicer in February and during that show, SNL achieved its highest ratings in six years, according to The Hill.

Spicer previously addressed the skits in April, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he was “usually fast asleep” when SNL aired.

