Alaskan town mourns death of its honorary mayor – a 20-year-old cat

An Alaskan town is saying goodbye to its mayor – one with four legs.
KTVA in Anchorage reports that Stubbs, a cat known as the honorary mayor of Talkeetna, was found dead Friday, his owners said. He was 20.
According to the CBS affiliate, Stubbs was known to roam a general store owned by the Spone family. He has survived a dog attack and a previous report of his demise was premature.
Stubbs’ family released a statement following Stubbs’ death.
“Stubbs lived for 20 years and 3 months,” the family wrote. “He was a trooper until the very last day of his life; meowing at us throughout the day to pet him or to come sit on the bed with him and let him snuggle and purr for hours in our lap. Thank you, Stubbs, for coming into our lives for the past 31 months; you are a remarkable cat and we will dearly miss you. We loved the time we were allowed to spend with you.”
Talkeetna, about a two-hour drive north of Anchorage, has a population of 876, according to the 2010 census. According to The Associated Press, Stubbs was elected via write-in vote in 1998 and the town has no human mayor.
His family told KTVA that they have a kitten with “the exact personality as Stubbs,” Denali, who could follow “in Stubbs’ pawprints.”
Comments