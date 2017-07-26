Authorities stand near the Fireball amusement ride after it malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said people were thrown from the ride and one man was killed.
Fireball ride’s seats ‘snapped off’ in fatal malfunction, halting Ohio State Fair

By Noel Harris

July 26, 2017 7:05 PM

A day at the fair has turned deadly for at least one person in Ohio.

The Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned Wednesday, leaving a man dead and at least seven people injured, according to multiple reports.

Steve Martin, a fire battalion chief in Columbus, Ohio, told WCMH that one of the rows of seats “snapped off.” The TV station says an 18-year-old man was killed.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement and shut down all the rides at the fair, which opened Wednesday.

On the ride, which sits 24 people in six groups of four, one of the sections of seats came loose. A person posted a video on social media of people being thrown from the ride.

The Fireball, which is also featured at this year’s California State Fair, swings riders 40 feet into the air while spinning at the same time. The ride in Sacramento is shown in a Instagram post.

 

One of my favorites..Fire Ball

A post shared by Ricardo Medina (@bigrick916) on

It’s also a popular attraction at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

