Don’t yell if the coffee’s late. It’s National Intern Day.

Who’s in charge of unofficial holidays? Whoever they are, they’ve named today, July 27, as the first National Intern Day.
The new unofficial holiday even has its own website, with a list of participating companies including L’Oreal, Forbes, and Citi.
The site also allows employers to nominate interns in various categories, and the top vote-getters by the end of the day receive gift cards from Amazon, AirBnB, Apple and other companies. Likewise, interns can nominate their bosses or programs.
Naturally, interns and companies are celebrating online.
Comments