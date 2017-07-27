This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows Alexander Sperber, who was arrested and charged with bank robbery.
Man tries to start comedy career by robbing bank, running naked. His new stage is jail

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 27, 2017 5:19 PM

A Florida man thought robbing a bank would help start his career as a comedian.

It seems the joke’s on him.

Alexander Sperber was arrested Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Associated Press reports that Sperber, 25, parked near a bank and demanded money from the teller. He walked out with $4,700 in the bag, but a dye pack inside went off, leaving Sperber a mess.

The Sun-Sentinel reports Sperber disrobed and ran along the city’s business district while throwing the money at strangers before authorities arrested him. He was taken to a medical center and was deemed to be OK.

He appeared in court Thursday, where he told his mother he was having a panic attack.

Michael Gottlieb, who is representing Sperber, showed some compassion for his client.

“This young man is in jail for the first time in his life,” Gottlieb told the Sun-Sentinel. “He needs to be hugged. He has no violent history.”

Sperber’s next hearing is set for Wednesday. At that time, he could be given bond.

 
