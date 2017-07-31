Alabama inmates escaped jail without using weapons. They used peanut butter.

There have been stories throughout history about jail escapes: digging a tunnel, slashing through the prison bars or hiding in a laundry cart.
But one jail escape on Sunday in Alabama may be the most unique: 12 inmates used peanut butter to trick a inexperienced jailing officer, according to AL.com.
The jail break happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Walker County Jail. The jailer opened a door to the outside, mistaking it for a cell door after inmates covered the number with peanut butter, according to AL.com. Inmates obtained the peanut butter by removing it from jail sandwiches and saving it, according to ABC.
“They had changed the number over the door with peanut butter, they hollered, 'hey, open the door...,' but that door number was the outside door, and unbeknowingly to him, he hit that lock and out the door they went,” Walker County Sheriff James Underwood told ABC.
The inmates used blankets to cover and climb over a wire fence that surrounds the jail, which is northwest of Birmingham, according to the Washington Post.
11 of the 12 inmates have been captured, according to a Facebook post from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Two inmates are in jail for attempted murder charges and the others were are charged with crimes like burglary, theft, drug possession, domestic violence, breaking and entering and disorderly conduct. The inmates will face additional charges for the escape, according to the Washington Post.
Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, in jail for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, was the only inmate at large as of Monday night.
“We’ve got some evil people down here,” Underwood said. “And they scheme all the time to con us and our employees here at the jail. You have to stay on your toes. This is one time we slipped up. I'm never going to make any excuses -- it was a human error that caused this to happen.”
Comments