Officer sent flying in air during crash at traffic stop - and he survives

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Airplane passengers call 911 during 6-hour wait on tarmac Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:01 Police officer sent flying in crash during traffic stop 0:29 Watch 12-foot shark chomp on GoPro camera in incredible underwater video 0:20 Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 1:13 NASA jets prepare to chase the total solar eclipse 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 1:07 Check out the sights and sounds of Tropical Storm Emily in Florida 1:07 How do millennials spend their money? 1:32 Learn more about NASA's call for citizen eclipse scientists Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content) Fort Worth (Texas) Police Department

Fort Worth police officer Matthew Lesell is lucky to be alive. In fact, he even managed to walk to the side of the highway. During a traffic stop on July 7, 2017, Lesell and the car he had stopped were hit by another car on I-30 east of downtown. (Warning: This video contains graphic content) Fort Worth (Texas) Police Department