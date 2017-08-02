Officer sent flying in air during crash at traffic stop - and he survives

It started as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 30, near Oakland Boulevard in east Fort Worth, Texas.
Police officer Matt Lesell pulled over a car and approached its driver-side window. Then, at the 10-second mark on Lesell’s dashcam video, another car flew into the picture, crashing into the parked vehicle on the shoulder and flipping Lesell into the air.
Fortunately, Lesell survived. He even managed to walk to the side of the highway, out of the way of oncoming traffic.
“Every time I watch (the video), I’m still surprised it was not worse,” Lesell told the Star-Telegram on Monday. “My job is going to accidents and seeing horrific events, and I’ve seen accidents that don’t look nearly that bad, but there were worse injuries. I’m lucky with how it turned out.”
Lesell, who is recovering from a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra, estimated that he’ll be out of work for about another month.
The crash happened July 7 about 3 a.m. and was a result of a suspected drunken driver, police said.
Mike Mitchell, 34, was the driver of the car that struck Lesell, according to a police report. Mitchell has been charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a police officer, a second-degree felony, according to Tarrant County court records.
