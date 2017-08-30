Former President Barack Obama waves to supporters after delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2015. Obama, who was a U.S. senator at the time of the hurricane, has been blamed for the federal response to the disaster in a flurry of bizzarre and counter-factual Twitter posts.
Posts flood Twitter blaming Obama for Katrina response

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 30, 2017 12:58 PM

Defenders of President Donald Trump are inundating Twitter with caustic attacks on former President Barack Obama over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 – three years and six months before Obama took office.

The posts appear to be responses to criticism of Trump’s visit to Texas on Tuesday in the wake of devastating flooding in Houston following Tropical Storm Harvey. Many claim that Obama was golfing when Hurricane Katrina slammed into New Orleans in August 2005, killing 1,245 people across the Gulf Coast.

Obama was first elected president in November 2008 and took office in January 2009. He won a second term in 2012 and stepped down in January when Trump took office. President George W. Bush, who was in office during Hurricane Katrina, faced widespread criticism for the federal response to the disaster.

Obama, who at the time was a U.S. senator from Illinois, met with Katrina evacuees in Houston.

At least some of the tweets falsely blaming Obama for Katrina may be spread by online bots as a “fake news” or disinformation campaign, reports Romper.com.

    Trishena Humphrey recalls evacuating New Orleans in 2005 for hurricane Katrina. More than a decade later, Humphrey is at a Macon shelter seeking refuge from hurricane Matthew.

