Posts flood Twitter blaming Obama for Katrina response

Defenders of President Donald Trump are inundating Twitter with caustic attacks on former President Barack Obama over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 – three years and six months before Obama took office.

The posts appear to be responses to criticism of Trump’s visit to Texas on Tuesday in the wake of devastating flooding in Houston following Tropical Storm Harvey. Many claim that Obama was golfing when Hurricane Katrina slammed into New Orleans in August 2005, killing 1,245 people across the Gulf Coast.

What was your response when Katrina hit and Obama was playing golf? At least Trump is prepared unlike your hero, Obama. https://t.co/pQ1Fvyzp3Q — Joshua Goldsteen (@GoldsteenJoshua) August 26, 2017

Obama wouldn't take time for Katrina victims. He was too busy playing golf. What makes you think he would give a damn now about Texas? — LCWerth (@lwerth21) August 28, 2017

We have a better leader this time to tackle events of this magnitude. Obama was playing golf during Katrina — Jorge (@JorgePo40586036) August 29, 2017

When Katrina hit Obama played golf, Killery was not interested. Trump went and physically helped hand out food & water. You're a fool. #MAGA — Drain the Sewer (@USAPatriotSC) August 29, 2017

Everyone can agree that @realDonaldTrump is responding to Hurricane #Harvey far better than Obama handled Hurricane Katrina. #HoustonFlood — Aaron Craig (@ACraig2031) August 29, 2017

Obama was first elected president in November 2008 and took office in January 2009. He won a second term in 2012 and stepped down in January when Trump took office. President George W. Bush, who was in office during Hurricane Katrina, faced widespread criticism for the federal response to the disaster.

Obama, who at the time was a U.S. senator from Illinois, met with Katrina evacuees in Houston.

At least some of the tweets falsely blaming Obama for Katrina may be spread by online bots as a “fake news” or disinformation campaign, reports Romper.com.