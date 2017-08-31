WhereWasObama? Social media mocks posts blaming him for Katrina

A humorous backlash has hit back at a spate of online posts blaming former President Barack Obama for the federal response to Hurricane Katrina.

A flood of Twitter posts earlier this week, possibly abetted by online bots, accused Obama of golfing during Katrina, apparently in response to criticism of President Donald Trump over the response to Harvey in Texas.

Obama did not become president until January 2009. Former President George W. Bush, then in office, was widely criticized for the federal response to Katrina, which slammed into New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in August 2005. Obama, a U.S. senator from Illinois at the time, met with Katrina evacuees during the disaster.

The posts blaming Obama for Katrina have sparked anger, confusion, denial – and now, humor.

A surge of posts, many hashtagged #WhereWasObama, mockingkly blame Obama for any number of disasters, both real and fictional.