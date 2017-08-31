Trump pledges $1 million in personal funds for Harvey victims, White House says

Celebrities and athletes have been donating millions to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Add America’s commander in chief to that list.
President Donald Trump will give $1 million of his personal wealth to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, The Associated Press reports.
The donation was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday.
“He would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we’ve seen across this country do,” Sanders said, according to The New York Times.
Trump hasn’t decided which organization he’ll give the money to and is seeking help from the media on that decision.
At the beginning of his presidency, he did something similar with his salary, which he says he won’t accept.
The news came a few hours before another AP report that said Trump was set to ask Congress for a $5.9 billion package for Harvey assistance.
An anonymous source told the news organization that the proposal isn’t final, but House Republicans will likely vote next week on a deal to aid victims.
Comments