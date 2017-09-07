Nearly 540,000 ordered to flee Georgia coast ahead of Irma

More Videos 1:12 Take a flight right through Hurricane Irma with great view of her eye Pause 2:44 Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 3:36 Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 4:53 Space Station camera captures tremendous view of Hurricane Irma 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:12 Hurricane Irma: Customers swarm Costco for supplies 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state. Caitlin Healy McClatchy