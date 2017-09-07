Living ex-presidents offer aid for hurricanes, which ‘brought out the best in humanity’

Relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey are getting some help from some former U.S. commanders in chief.
The five living ex-presidents have teamed up to launch the “One America Appeal” fundraiser which aims to provide assistance to people in Houston and others in communities around the Gulf of Mexico. There are preparations in place to extend aid to Hurricane Irma victims, the website states.
A video announcing the joint effort appeared Thursday on YouTube.
“Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, but it also brought out the best in humanity,” said Bill Clinton, the 42nd president.
“As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover,” said Barack Obama, president No. 44.
“Our friends in Texas, including Presidents Bush 41 (George H.W. Bush) and 43 (George W. Bush), are doing just that,” said Jimmy Carter, who was the 39th president.
“People are hurting down here,” George W. Bush said. “But, as one Texan put it, ‘We’ve got more love in Texas than water.’ ”
“We love you, Texas,” his father added.
All of them say “thank you” in closing.
The site allows for donations of $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 or a custom amount.
