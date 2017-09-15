He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

More Videos 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:16 Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon” 1:03 Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39 Miss Texas slams President Trump's response to Charlottesville 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:44 This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral 0:40 Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

