He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

More Videos

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

Pause
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon” 2:16

Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon”

Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. 1:03

Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it.

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 0:39

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater

Miss Texas slams President Trump's response to Charlottesville 0:39

Miss Texas slams President Trump's response to Charlottesville

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 1:16

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral 1:44

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway 0:40

Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway

  • 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn

    Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.”

Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House
Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

National

He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

By Justin Wm. Moyer The Washington Post

September 15, 2017 11:47 AM

On Aug. 2, as reporters lobbed questions about sanctions on Russia following its meddling in the 2016 election, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the time to read a letter to President Donald Trump from Frank Giaccio, a then-10-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia. Frank, a young entrepreneur, had a pitch for the dealmaker-in-chief: He wanted to mow the White House lawn.

“Even though I’m only 10, I’d like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,” Sanders read. “I admire your background in business, and I’ve started my own.”

On Friday, the 6th-grader, now 11, got his wish: As Trump looked on, Giaccio donned safety goggles and gardening gloves – then took one item off the White House landscapers’ to-do list.

“That’s the real future of the country right there – we’re lucky,” the president said. “Maybe he’ll be president someday.”

Greg Giaccio, Frank’s father, said his son wasn’t immediately available to comment Friday because he was awaiting a tour of the White House. But after Frank started a lawn-mowing business, Giaccio said, it just made sense to reach out to high-profile customers.

“You have this image that [presidents] are intimately involved with everything,” Giaccio said. “He started a business – obviously, Trump is in the news all the time. He said, ‘Maybe I’ll write him.’ ”

Giaccio, who works for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel – an agency with oversight over federal employees, not to be confused with Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 election – declined to say who he had supported in the 2016 election, citing the Hatch Act. But he said that Frank, the oldest of four children, began supporting Trump early in the Republican primary debates.

Frank isn’t the only letter-writer in the family. “One of my younger kids wants to write NASA to get a trip to the moon,” Giaccio said.

Frank had previously written to President Barack Obama, Giaccio added, but only got a form letter in response.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

View More Video