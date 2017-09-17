DCpublicschools trends on Twitter following John Oliver’s Emmy acceptance speech

Shortly after John Oliver won at the 2017 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series, he decided to start a a trend on Twitter “for no reason whatsoever” in his acceptance speech: #DCschools.
Congrats @LastWeekTonight on your #Emmys win for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series pic.twitter.com/w494zJWL87— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2017
It didn’t take long for people to oblige, and soon, #dcschools began trending on Twitter.
As a proud DCPS teacher we'll take all the shine we can get...thanks @DaveChappelle & @iamjohnoliver #Emmys #DCPublicSchools— Elizabeth (@elizabethmayce) September 18, 2017
Because John Oliver asked me to: #DCPublicSchools— Laurie Payne (@ljpne) September 18, 2017
When @iamjohnoliver tells you to use a hashtag, you can almost guarantee it will start trending. #DCpublicschools #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jcXmkXlYKi— Carrie Thomas (@carriemeawayyyy) September 18, 2017
Comedian Dave Chappelle also referenced DC Public Schools in the show.
He knew what he was doing! #DCPublicSchools pic.twitter.com/Q9gu59zqL4— Gaya D King (@GayajMiss) September 18, 2017
The official DC Public Schools Twitter account was excited about the trend.
Us right now. #dcpublicschools #emmys pic.twitter.com/CqZTetOLPd— DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 18, 2017
