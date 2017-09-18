Petr Kratochvil
Have a kid born this month? They're more likely to attend college — and avoid jail, study says

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 18, 2017 5:37 AM

If you have a kid born in September, here’s some good news: they’re more likely to excel in school, attend college and avoid spending time in juvenile detention, according to a new study.

And that’s not because of their astrological signs (either Virgo or Libra, if you’re wondering) — it’s because having a September birthday likely makes them one of the oldest kids in their classes, according to the Independent.

The study, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, tracked over 1.2 million Florida public school students born between 1994 and 2000, according to Newsweek. They were all born in different months.

Researchers kept a close eye on how test scores varied for those born in different months, keeping in mind a host of factors including their mother’s education, poverty at birth, race and school quality.

But, even with all those factors in mind, there was a slight, yet noticeable, difference in test scores for those born in September and August. Those born in September were among the oldest kids in their grade level, while those born in August were among the youngest.

That difference in test scores can pay off big dividends in the long run — researchers found that those born in September were more likely to attend college than their younger, August-born counterparts. And, according to the study, those who were among the oldest in their grade level were also less likely to spend time in a juvenile detention facility.

However, it’s not all chalked up to your birth month, as researchers found that those born in more wealthy families are less affected by being one of the younger students in their grade level, according to Newsweek.

Because of this, researchers have a suggestion for parents with children struggling in schools: consider holding your kid back one grade level, especially if they are on the younger end of a grade school cutoff.

“We show that the percent of children (held back) is positively related to the average test score level," the researchers wrote. “These findings indicate that school districts where redshirting and early grade retention are higher have smaller relative age gaps in test scores.”

