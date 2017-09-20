Why Clinton’s account of ‘What Happened’ is winning at bookstores

She may have lost the election, but Hillary Clinton is winning in book sales.
Clinton’s newest book, titled “What Happened,” sold more than 300,000 copies in its first week, according to The Associated Press. The hardcover version accounted for 168,000 sales – a number NPD BookScan says is the best for a nonfiction book in five years. The overall total includes audio and e-book sales.
In the book, Clinton recalls her experiences of becoming the first woman in U.S. history to become a major party’s presidential nominee. She ran as a Democrat and lost in November to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
While the sales number is impressive, reaction to her book is mixed.
Comments