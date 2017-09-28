A group called Catharsis on the Mall plans to bring a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman, designed by Marco Cochrane, to Washington D.C. from November 2017 to March 2018. The sculpture, called "R-Evolution," is meant to symbolize the de-objectification of women.
A group called Catharsis on the Mall plans to bring a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman, designed by Marco Cochrane, to Washington D.C. from November 2017 to March 2018. The sculpture, called "R-Evolution," is meant to symbolize the de-objectification of women. Catharsis on the Mall/Marco Cochrane
A group called Catharsis on the Mall plans to bring a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman, designed by Marco Cochrane, to Washington D.C. from November 2017 to March 2018. The sculpture, called "R-Evolution," is meant to symbolize the de-objectification of women. Catharsis on the Mall/Marco Cochrane

National

Here's why a 45-foot tall naked woman could be coming to D.C.

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

September 28, 2017 01:41 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 02:56 PM

The throngs of tourists who travel to the National Mall every year might soon have a new destination to check off on their travel maps — a 45-foot-tall sculpture of a naked woman.

The sculpture would be temporarily erected next to the Washington Monument and would face the White House directly.

The project is the brainchild of artist Marco Cochrane and another group called Catharsis on the Mall. The sculpture, called “R-Evolution,” is meant to make people “see past the sexual charge that has developed around the female body,” Cochrane said .

“For more than 25 years I have been sculpting women,” wrote Cochrane on the project’s website. “At first glance, they appear to be classical figurative nudes, but they are not. They are radically modern... revolutionary. These women are safe, present. Look at them. They have chosen their own expression, so you will see the actual woman, the person, her energy, and spirit.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Catharsis on the Mall has partnered with Cochrane and plans to bring the sculpture to D.C. for four months. During those months, the group will hold 24-hour-long vigils in support of the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed constitutional amendment that would outlaw discrimination based on sex. Introduced in 1972, it has yet to be ratified.

But bringing the steel-skeleton statue to Washington will be expensive. The group needs to raise at least $90,000 for all the project’s expenses.

“In bringing R-Evolution, Catharsis intends to inspire dialogue among women, and people, of all bodies, ages, races, religions, genders, abilities, and sexual orientations about the role of art and community in nurturing the heart and healing, and in turn making social change,” the group said on its fundraising page.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway

    The Adams County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin posted this video on Facebook Dec. 29 as a reminder to drivers to move over for law enforcement pulled over on the side of the road after this deputy had a scary incident o the side of the highway. The driver was cited for several violations, and the deputy involved was not injured.

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 1:04

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway
Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 2:39

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017
Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

View More Video