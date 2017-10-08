White nationalists impose deadline for OK on campus speeches

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spence speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. An attorney for associates of white nationalist leader Spencer says he'll sue Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati if they don't agree by Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 to make campus space available for him to speak. A Georgia college student contacted both schools recently about renting space in the latest effort to have Spencer speak on college campuses. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo