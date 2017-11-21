National

Here are some of the best 2017 Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart & more

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 06:07 AM

Black Friday is almost here and it’s time to start planning out your shopping strategy for the biggest weekend of the year.

Here’s a round-up of major retailers’ deals and hours, with information provided by BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing

Best Buy Black Friday Ad

  • Hours: Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.

Costco Black Friday ad

Home Depot Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
  • Special Deals: Check out Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day.

JC Penny Black Friday ad

  • Hours: JC Penny will open stores at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except in locations prohibited by law. Check your store hours here.
  • Special Deals: Get free shipping on purchases over $49.

Kohl’s Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.
  • Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20-25.

Macy’s Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year through 2 a.m Friday. Black Friday doorbuster hours: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday doorbuster hours: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • Special Deal: Free shipping on orders over $49. Check out the mail-in rebate doorbusters on the front page of the ad.

Target Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday this year.
  • Special Deals: Target will be offering free shipping on holiday items. Some online deals have already started.

Toys “R” Us Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.
  • Special deals: Be sure to check out the doorbusters starting on Thursday. Online shopping starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday .

Walmart Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Walmart stores open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open 24 hours throughout Black Friday.
  • Special Deals: Walmart’s deals are also available online. This year, Walmart’s ad has a store map so you can locate your items quicker. The annual toy book is online also.

