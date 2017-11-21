Here are some of the best 2017 Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart & more

1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida Pause

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

1:03 How much exercise do you need?

0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’

1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers