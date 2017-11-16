Lottery tickets are sold at a store in Portland, Ore. A veteran in Oregon said he recently won money from a scratcher left on his car.
Veteran receives lucky and generous gift, but who gave it remains mystery

By Noel Harris

November 16, 2017 09:01 PM

A veteran recently received a nice Veterans Day gift – but he doesn’t know who left it.

Marine Corps veteran Justice Prosise told KPTV in Portland, Ore., he found a lottery ticket on his car at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass.

Prosise says his car and at least two others parked in spaces reserved for veterans had Scratch-its on them, but his was special. It was a winner – $1,000 to be exact.

He told the television station the money would help pay for a vacation he and his wife recently went on.

“I took her to Hawaii last April and proposed to her at sunset on the beach,” Justice told KPTV. “I’m not totally romantic, the ring was in a Poke Ball.”

His wife, Emily, added that they would like to meet the person who left the ticket.

“We want to give the person a big hug and say thank you!” she said.

