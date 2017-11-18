A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:58 Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school Pause 1:06 Here's what we know about Nikolas Cruz, school shooting suspect 1:04 The Florida high school shooting in photos 2:16 Florida shooting suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance 0:46 This passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 2:05 AR-15: The gun behind so many mass shootings 1:40 Coast Guard shows 14,000 pounds of cocaine seized in South Florida 1:13 Shooting reported near Fort Meade NSA campus 1:30 Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at parades 0:59 Watch huge Coast Guard cutter break through solid ice up to 10 feet thick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

