Former teen idol David Cassidy in critical condition with organ failure, reports say

Actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with multiple organ failure after checking into a Fort Lauderdale hospital Wednesday, his representative told the Associated Press.
The 67-year-old former “Partridge Family” star was taken to the hospital in pain and was placed in an induced coma, but has since been conscious and surrounded by family.
Publicist JoAnn Geffen told the AP that Cassidy has liver and kidney failure, and “doctors are hoping to ‘keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.’” But there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, she said.
In February, Cassidy announced he has dementia, something both his mother and grandfather battled. Shortly after, he also said he would end his 50-year career.
In recent decades, the teen idol was flooded with personal problems that ranged from substance abuse, bankruptcy, divorce, foreclosure and drunken driving violations.
Cassidy has two adult children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26.
