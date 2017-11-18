When a high-speed chase ended in a shootout, this dog took a bullet for his partner

It was around 4 a.m. when Phillip O’Shea robbed a Palm Beach bar back in May, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a crime that quickly spiraled into a high-speed chase and ended in a crash and shoot-out.
Though O’Shea ultimately got away, police spotted the man later that day in Jupiter, where he would be killed by authorities — but he wasn’t the only one that took a bullet, reported The Palm Beach Post.
Casper, a German shepherd K9 deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, was shot by the suspect, who was targeting the officers. The bullet wounded his haunches, according to WSAV.
As a result, the pup was awarded a purple heart Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, a high honor usually awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.
Never miss a local story.
K9 Casper awarded The Purple for taking a bullet meant for his partner. This heroic furry friend has won the hearts of many #PBSOproud pic.twitter.com/atNies4vHP— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) November 15, 2017
"Best way to explain, it's like another one of my kids," said the dog's partner, Deputy John Sylvester, at Wednesday's ceremony, according to News6. "When the rounds came, it was meant for a group of us. Unfortunately, he was the one who took the round."
Casper underwent surgery and has fully recovered.
Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan
Comments