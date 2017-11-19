Listeria found in not just one, but two packs of guacamole as recall expands

More Videos 3:59 How to survive an active shooter Pause 0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 3:19 Thurber's graduation 4:00 Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 1:03 House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:52 Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service

