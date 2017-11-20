Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

A Venice, Florida, dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. Former employee Briana Brady posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table. Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior. Brady also said that Lucca tied another dog’s mouth and throat shut before the video was taken. According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.