This radio station is having a Win a Baby Contest

OK, so you want a baby, and it’s not happening as quickly as you would like.
Or maybe it’s not happening at all because of your (or your partner’s) fertility issues.
It’s natural to want to turn to doctors for help. But in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF, is pricey.
One Florida radio station may be able to help with its Win a Baby Contest, in which the winner gets a free round of IVF.
The process involves stimulating ovulation through drugs, then harvesting as many viable eggs as possible.
The eggs are then fertilized by the father’s sperm outside the woman’s body in a lab. Between one and five embryos are implanted into the uterus through the cervix. Hopefully, at least one “sticks.” Sometimes, more than one sticks and you get multiples.
Lesson over. Now for the sticker shock.
On average, the cost of a basic cycle ranges from about $12,000 and $15,000. Although some insurance companies cover IVF, most don’t. So a Fort Myers radio station is giving away a once-in-a-lifetime sweepstakes.
Jason “Big Mama” Jones, the host of Fort Myers radio station B103.9’s “Big Mama and the Wild Bunch,” was in the struggle, too (he recently announced his wife Sara is pregnant).
“It is a large ticket to write a check for,” told Fox 4 Now. “We’re giving you the opportunity to not have to worry about that check,” he said.
To enter, submit a video that tells your story. The more touching, the better.
“Whoever wins this is going to be someone with a heart-felt story going through that struggle,” Big Mama told Fox 4. “It’s not just going to be like caller 18 and you randomly won tickets to go see Taylor Swift.”
Jones admits that this type of sweepstakes is unusual.
“This isn’t just the biggest giveaway I’ve done at B103.9, this is the biggest giveaway I’ve done in 20 years of radio.”
The Win a Baby contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24. The Top 10 finalists will be announced Dec. 4.
According to the radio station website, the contest is open to residents of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry, Sarasota or Manatee counties in southwest Florida.
