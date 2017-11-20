National

The Weather Channel was ready for the Georgia Dome to implode. Until the bus arrived.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 20, 2017 01:06 PM

ATLANTA

The Weather Channel might have captured the perfect shot of the Georgia Dome imploding after 25 years of use. If it weren’t for a bus.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus stopped right in front of the camera just as the former home of the Atlanta Falcons went up in a cloud of dust and debris, so the Weather Channel missed all but the edges of the implosion – after 40 minutes of unobstructed streaming.

The blast happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and in about 15 seconds, most of the structure had collapsed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Someone in the video can be heard saying: “No, bus, get out the way! Bus! Jesus, get out of the way, bus! Are you...you... (unintelligible). What the f---. God d--- it. D---, lady!”

More Videos

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Pause
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

How to survive an active shooter 3:59

How to survive an active shooter

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

  • Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Associated Press

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Pause
Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story 2:15

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

How to survive an active shooter 3:59

How to survive an active shooter

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

  • Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

    A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dash cam caught footage of a plane making a crash landing on Nov. 19 near Clearwater, Florida.

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

View More Video