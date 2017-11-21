Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida Pause 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:03 How much exercise do you need? 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 1:02 'We started too slow': Kings coach Dave Joerger discusses loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

