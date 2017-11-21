See the beast of a crocodile found sunbathing on beach

More Videos 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida Pause 0:41 Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19 The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 0:40 She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year 3:17 Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 1:11 Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 2:55 Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called. Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.

Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.