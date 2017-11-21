See the beast of a crocodile found sunbathing on beach

More Videos

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Pause
Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 0:41

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year 0:40

She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 2:55

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

  • Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach

    Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.

Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.
Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.

National

See the beast of a crocodile found sunbathing on beach

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Authorities say they've captured a 6-foot crocodile that came ashore on a Florida beach.

News outlets report that wildlife officers caught the large reptile Monday afternoon on Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey says it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean. Before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded, lifeguards were keeping people a safe distance from the creature.

Hollywood Beach is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

Pause
Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 0:41

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year 0:40

She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 2:55

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

  • Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach

    Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach in Hollywood, FL on Nov. 20. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach

View More Video