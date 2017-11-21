Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of college town – and Snapchats it, police say

More Videos 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida Pause 0:41 Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 2:55 Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 0:49 Watching the eclipse in Charlotte 1:02 SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

