Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers

A truck pushed a car along a highway in St Louis, Missouri, for almost a minute on Tuesday, November 14. This video, filmed by onlooker Sanel Pilipovic, shows the incredible scene as the truck continues moving along Interstate-55 in St Louis, near the Arsenal Street exit, while the car is positioned at a right angle to its grill. Smoke can be seen rising. The local NBC affiliate 5 On Your Side cited police as saying that the truck driver claimed not to have noticed the car. Neither driver was ticketed, they said.