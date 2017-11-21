National

Sheriff admits to sending sexually explicit photo in uniform

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

The president of the Maine Sheriff's Association has been ousted after a sexually explicit photograph of the sheriff in his office while in uniform surfaced.

WGME-TV reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed the explicit photo was him Tuesday. Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman he didn't want to identify.

The Maine Sheriff's Association said in a statement they don't condone Gallant's "inappropriate actions." According to the association, Vice President Sheriff Kevin Joyce will serve as acting president.

Gallant was elected Oxford County Sheriff in 2006 and is in his third term. He had served as president of the sheriff's association since January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gallant released a statement saying he should not remain in a leadership position with the association.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like
Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 0:41

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach
Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers 0:20

Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers

View More Video