Top photos from Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York

The Grinch balloon passes by windows of a building on Central Park West during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
Adults and children along Central Park West watch a passing balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
The Ronald McDonald balloon makes its way across Sixth Avenue as police stand guard during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
A performer carries balloons across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
People watch as the balloon Red from "Angry Birds" moves through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
People wave as the Santa Claus float passes by during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
A Charlie Brown balloon moves along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
Santa Claus rides a float along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
Spectators watch as the Santa Claus float passes by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
A balloon and a marching band move along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
A balloon of Red, from "Angry Birds" floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
A participant in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade touches hands with a spectator along Central Park West in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP
Police stand guard as a clown passes by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP
People watch from windows as the Sinclair Dino balloon moves through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Andres Kudacki
AP