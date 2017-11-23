McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

Naked driver having sex with naked passenger crashes with child in backseat, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 23, 2017 03:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TACOMA, Wash.

Well, when a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man …

Wait.

Let me tell you about the birds and the bees and the cars in the trees …

That happened Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A drunken man driving on state Route 7 near La Grande was naked and having sex with an also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat.

He missed a curve, went off Mountain Highway and hit a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 46800 block of Mountain Highway East.

The woman was hospitalized with broken bones.

Her 3-month-old child in the backseat was unhurt, Bova said.

The man was arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, Bova said.

He has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told troopers the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

Kenny Ocker:

253-597-8627,

@KennyOcker

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

    A newly discovered object from another star system passing through our galaxy is dazzling scientists. This week (November 2017), astromers have been observing this first-ever confirmed interstellar visitor. NASA has released a video showing an artist’s concept of the object.

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like
Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach 0:41

Six-foot crocodile spotted sunbathing beach
Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers 0:20

Watch this cute K-9 do push-ups alongside police officers

View More Video