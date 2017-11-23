Naked driver having sex with naked passenger crashes with child in backseat, police say

Well, when a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man …
That happened Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A drunken man driving on state Route 7 near La Grande was naked and having sex with an also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat.
He missed a curve, went off Mountain Highway and hit a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 46800 block of Mountain Highway East.
The woman was hospitalized with broken bones.
Her 3-month-old child in the backseat was unhurt, Bova said.
The man was arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, Bova said.
He has three prior DUI convictions.
Witnesses told troopers the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.
