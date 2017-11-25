More Videos

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

Pause
Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink 1:31

Watch woman squeeze through McDonald's drive-thru-window for food, drink

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

A look back at Black Friday 2017 1:28

A look back at Black Friday 2017

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.
The New York Times

National

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral

A Venice, Florida, dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. Former employee Briana Brady posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table. Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior. Brady also said that Lucca tied another dog’s mouth and throat shut before the video was taken. According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.

National

Footage shows truck pushing car along highway

A truck pushed a car along a highway in St Louis, Missouri, for almost a minute on Tuesday, November 14. This video, filmed by onlooker Sanel Pilipovic, shows the incredible scene as the truck continues moving along Interstate-55 in St Louis, near the Arsenal Street exit, while the car is positioned at a right angle to its grill. Smoke can be seen rising. The local NBC affiliate 5 On Your Side cited police as saying that the truck driver claimed not to have noticed the car. Neither driver was ticketed, they said.

National

Adorable, rehabilitated baby turtle scrambles back to its home at sea

Padre Island National Seashore Division of Sea Turtle Science and Discovery released The last green turtle hatchlings were released Tuesday morning at Padre Island National Seashore, ending the 2017 record-breaking sea turtle nesting season in Texas. The night vision camera used to take this video does not require or emit artificial lighting.

National

Boy battling terminal cancer enjoys Christmas cards sent from all over the world

A 9-year-old boy battling terminal cancer has asked for early Christmas cards. He has received more than 66,000 from around the world. This is likely the last holiday season for Jacob Thompson of Maine. His father wrote on a Facebook post with this video: "He carefully examines each one and we have wonderful moments like this. Feeling the Christmas spirit. From the bottom of our hearts, we can’t thank you all enough."