Watch police officer's ninja-like reflexes save him from oncoming car Manchester Police Officer Kyle Rickvalsky was investigating an accident involving a deer when an oncoming vehicle failed to move over, swerved to miss his patrol car and headed straight for him. He was able to dive and roll out of the way. Manchester Police Officer Kyle Rickvalsky was investigating an accident involving a deer when an oncoming vehicle failed to move over, swerved to miss his patrol car and headed straight for him. He was able to dive and roll out of the way. Manchester Police (New Jersey)

