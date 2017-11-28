More Videos

    Manchester Police Officer Kyle Rickvalsky was investigating an accident involving a deer when an oncoming vehicle failed to move over, swerved to miss his patrol car and headed straight for him. He was able to dive and roll out of the way.

National

Watch police officer's ninja-like reflexes save him from oncoming car

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 28, 2017 08:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

This is why you should slow down or move over a lane when you see emergency vehicles and flashing lights ahead.

Manchester (New Jersey) police released a video from an incident earlier this month in which Officer Kyle Rickvalsky was investigating an accident that involved a struck deer.

His patrol vehicle was pulled to the side of the roadway with its rear emergency lights on when he observed a vehicle approaching the passenger side of his patrol vehicle. As Rickvaslky approached the driver side of his patrol vehicle, the oncoming vehicle quickly swerved to avoid colliding with his patrol vehicle, but was headed straight toward him.

With some quick thinking and ninja-like reflexes, Rickvalsky was able to dive and roll out of the way as the car failed tom move over. The vehicle was stopped shortly after and the driver was issued a ticket.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

