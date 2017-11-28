National
This brazen burglar broke into home in his bathrobe
Ramapo police have released surveillance video on Monday, November 28, 2017, of a brazen burglary involving a man in a bathrobe that took place over the weekend in Rockland County, New York. In the video, a man with a mohawk and beard can be seen squeezing into the home through a kitchen window. The suspect was wearing a grey bathrobe and looked directly into the camera before making his way into the home.Ramapo Police Department (Rockland County, N.Y.)