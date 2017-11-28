A Texas mail clerk goes through a box of letters.
A Texas mail clerk goes through a box of letters. Pat Sullivan AP
A Texas mail clerk goes through a box of letters. Pat Sullivan AP

National

A postal worker was killed on the job. Her ex-boyfriend had been stalking her, witnesses say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

November 28, 2017 04:02 PM

Six months ago, the couple had a baby together.

But on Monday night, 22-year-old Tyrika Terrell was shot in the head and killed right outside of the Decatur, Ga. postal office where she worked — and investigators have said that her estranged boyfriend is the suspected shooter, WSB-TV reports.

Witnesses said that Terrell’s estranged boyfriend had been stalking the young mother in the days leading up to her death, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Terrell had started working for the postal service in October, U.S. Postal Inspector Clifton Bell told the Journal-Constitution. After the shooting, Terrell was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. She later died.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“USPS is of course devastated by what happened,” Bell said in a statement to the newspaper. “The postal service offers its condolences, thoughts and prayers to her family.”

The incident occurred in the parking lot near a loading dock behind the Decatur facility, Patch reports. Witnesses told FOX 5 that four shots were fired.

Terrell’s mother, Eugina Terrell, told WXIA that her daughter and her boyfriend had separated about a month earlier.

But when Eugina spoke with the boyfriend on Monday — the day of her daughter’s shooting death — he had made cryptic comments.

“He said, ‘I’m sure you’re going to take good care of Kyrra, g-mama. You’re going to take good care of Kyrra. That is my baby girl,’” Eugina Terrell told WXIA.

A woman who allegedly witnessed the violent incident that led to Terrell’s death said the suspect calmly waited in a nearby laundromat for about 30 minutes, FOX 5 reports.

“He was just as calm, cool and collected,” she told FOX 5. “You wouldn't think he was up to anything just by talking to him.”

But the suspect allegedly kept looking out the window.

“You could tell he was up to no good,” one worker told WXIA. “Especially when he started peeping out.”

The woman FOX 5 interviewed, a laundromat employee, eventually left the coin laundry to visit a nearby store, she said.

“When I was coming back up the sidewalk, he was coming out of the door,” she told FOX 5. “Apparently, he seen the girl and he bent the corner and I heard ‘pow pow pow pow.’ I came in and I locked the door.”

Family members are now planning Terrell’s funeral, they told WXIA.

“It is going to be devastating this Christmas,” Eugina Terrell, her mother, told the TV station. “It is going to be rough for me, it is going to be really rough.”

Police told WXIA that they are looking for a specific individual in connection with the case, but have not yet released a name.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft

    The Dellingr CubeSat is deployed from the International Space Station in this video released November 28, 2017. NASA ground controllers have begun checking out and commissioning the shoebox-sized spacecraft that the agency purposely built to show that CubeSat platforms could be cost-effective, reliable, and capable of gathering highly robust science. Dellingr is named after the mythological Norse god of the dawn.

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft 0:20

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft
Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods
Watch police officer's ninja-like reflexes save him from oncoming car 0:20

Watch police officer's ninja-like reflexes save him from oncoming car

View More Video