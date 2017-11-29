Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York.
Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York. Evan Agostini AP
Former "Today" show co-hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry attended the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012 in New York. Evan Agostini AP

National

Ann Curry speaks out after Matt Lauer firing: 'The battle lines are now clear'

By Mandy Matney And Matthew Martinez

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 05:47 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Twitter is calling it karma.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former “Today” show anchor Ann Curry was fired in 2012, and her then-co-anchor Matt Lauer was blamed for her departure.

Curry was allegedly fired after ratings fell behind rival morning show “Good Morning America,” but internal research at NBC showed that Lauer was losing viewers as he became “less appealing” than Curry to the audience, New York Magazine reported.

In 2014, former “Today” co-host Meredith Viera told US Weekly, “That was such a bad time. I really felt for Matt a lot. And I felt for Ann, too. It turned so nasty, really nasty. Every day you’re reading this stuff that is just beyond cruel from angry, angry people who felt that Ann had been slighted and embarrassed and humiliated.”

Curry spoke after the recent news of her former coworker in a previously scheduled interview with People Wednesday, but she didn’t comment on Lauer’s firing specifically. She encouraged the women’s movement to keep pushing forward to make the workplace safer.

“...the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe,” she told People, pointing out that “corporate America is failing at this.”

Curry, who is currently an executive producer at “We’ll Meet Again,” told the magazine that she supports the women who are speaking out against sexual misconduct “in any way.”

“I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record,” she told People. “Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear. This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop.”

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient 2:28

Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient

How much exercise do you need? 1:03

How much exercise do you need?

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods

This brazen burglar broke into home in his bathrobe 1:59

This brazen burglar broke into home in his bathrobe

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Meta Viers McClatchy

This morning, Twitter pictured Curry reaction to the news a little differently. Many fans expressed their frustration over how she was treated.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient 2:28

Nurse in Nashville sings to dying patient

How much exercise do you need? 1:03

How much exercise do you need?

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods

This brazen burglar broke into home in his bathrobe 1:59

This brazen burglar broke into home in his bathrobe

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

  • Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

View More Video