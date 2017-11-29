Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Minnesota Public Radio confirms it has fired Garrison Keillor after receiving a single ‘inappropriate behavior' allegation. Keillor told The Associated Press about the firing before MPR confirmed it.
Keillor retired in 2016 from hosting duties on “A Prairie Home Companion” after 40 years with the program, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.
Keillor was also a writer, and has been touring the country performing and giving readings since his retirement from his flagship show.
On Tuesday, Keillor penned an opinion column for The Washington Post defending Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who faces some calls to resign after accusation of inappropriate conduct, including an alleged incident during a 2006 USO tour before his election.
"Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation, " Keillor wrote. "This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding."
Keillor’s firing comes after a series of shake ups at NPR, including the resignation of NPR's news chief Mike Oreskes in early November amid allegations of sexual harassment and the ouster of NPR Chief News Editor David Sweeney on Tuesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
