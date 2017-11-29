Toys R Us recalled its totally me! clay craft kits because the clay inside might have mold. The company received three reports of mold in the clay.
Kids’ craft kits get recalled because the clay might be moldy

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 11:14 AM

Toys R Us is recalling 6,000 children’s craft kits because the clay can be moldy as well as molded.

The problem with the “totally me!” clay craft kits, as stated in Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Mold can be present in the clay, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

Three mold sightings in the clay have reached Toys R Us, which sold the kits in its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores from January through October for $10. Anyone with the kits should return them to Toys R Us or Babies R Us for a full refund or store credit.

Customers wishing to speak to Toys R Us about the potentially moldy clay can call the company at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

