Seen is President Donald Trump’s Twitter page on a laptop computer. His popular social media forum was shut down for 11 minutes on Nov. 2.
Seen is President Donald Trump’s Twitter page on a laptop computer. His popular social media forum was shut down for 11 minutes on Nov. 2. J.David Ake The Associated Press
Seen is President Donald Trump’s Twitter page on a laptop computer. His popular social media forum was shut down for 11 minutes on Nov. 2. J.David Ake The Associated Press

National

‘I didn’t break any rules’: Man who disabled Trump’s Twitter account speaks out

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 07:45 PM

Earlier this month, Twitter was in a brief uproar over President Donald Trump.

It wasn’t for anything he tweeted, but rather the 11 minutes on Nov. 2 that his account was disabled, cutting off access for his more than 40 million followers.

Twitter first called it an accident but later said a customer support employee did it while working their last day with the company.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, that employee revealed himself.

In an interview with TechCrunch’s Tito Hamze in Germany, Bahtiyar Duysak says the whole incident was a “mistake” and apologizes for it.

“I didn’t do anything on purpose,” Duysak said. “I didn’t hack anyone, I didn’t do anything that I wasn’t authorized to do. ... I didn’t break any rules.”

When asked why he’s going public now, he said he just wants to get back to “an ordinary life.”

“I had to delete hundreds of friends because reporters are stalking me and my friends on Facebook,” Duysak said.

Some people have joked on social media that he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Would he accept it?

“It should be accepted by one who deserves it,” Duysak said, adding that he does not.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft 0:20

Watch space station shoot out shoebox-sized spacecraft
Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods 3:15

Watch man brazenly fill pants with stolen goods

View More Video