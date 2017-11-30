Duysak speaks to TechCrunch about how he made the “mistake” of deactivating Trump’s twitter.
Duysak speaks to TechCrunch about how he made the “mistake” of deactivating Trump’s twitter. Screenshot from TechCrunch video
Duysak speaks to TechCrunch about how he made the “mistake” of deactivating Trump’s twitter. Screenshot from TechCrunch video

National

He says he deactivated Trump's Twitter — but it was a 'mistake' on ‘a hectic day’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 30, 2017 09:57 AM

Remember when President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated earlier this month?

Now we know the person who did it is a man named Bahtiyar Duysak, a German resident working in the United States under a work and study visa, according to TechCrunch.

He also spoke with CNNMoney about what happened, swearing that it was an honest “mistake.”

“It was a hectic day. You have a headache, you are tired,” he said. “We are not machines — this was one of those days.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to TechCrunch, Duysak worked as a third-party contractor in the customer support department of Twitter, where he was responsible for looking at reported accounts that might have violated the social media company’s policies and working with others to determine what should be done, if anything.

It was his last day of work when he said someone reported Trump’s account, and “as a final, throwaway gesture, he put the wheels in motion to deactivate it,” TechCrunch wrote. Then, according to TechCrunch, he closed his laptop.

Hours later, Trump’s account was taken down.

Twitter — where Duysak worked as a contractor, according to BuzzFeed News and CNNMoney — quickly explained what happened in a series of tweets.

The social media company said it had “implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again.”

And Trump, too, took to Twitter to share his own thoughts about his account being temporarily deactivated.

Duysak told CNNMoney he learned that Trump’s Twitter account was taken down after he saw news reports about it. But he added that he has nothing against Trump — and that it was just pure coincidence he was responsible for briefly taking down his account on his last day of work before heading back to Germany.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

“Such a little probability,” he told CNNMoney. “Sometimes these things happen.”

An unnamed friend of Duysak told Buzzfeed that the former Twitter contractor didn’t have any apparent interest in politics.

“The last time I spoke with Bahtiyar six months ago over WhatsApp, he seemed like he was planning to go back to Europe,” the friend said. “I cannot believe he had access to deactivate the most important account in the world.”

Buzzfeed reported that a spokesperson for the Secret Service said there isn’t currently an investigation into Duysak, who was employed at Twitter with Pro Unlimited, a contracting service.

Duysak stands by his statement that he did nothing illegal.

“I didn’t do any crime or anything evil, but I feel like Pablo Escobar,” he told TechCrunch, “and slowly it’s getting really annoying.”

He also told CNNMoney that, even if he deactivated Trump’s account on purpose, “it still shouldn’t have taken place … because of internal regulations at the company.”

“I apologize to everyone who I’ve hurt,” he said. “At the same time, I’m not a rogue person ... I’ve worked for so many companies. Everyone will agree I’m reliable and trustworthy. There are little probabilities that occur and you’re in the spotlight.”

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Pause
Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 1:48

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU 0:33

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU

DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration 2:51

DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun 0:56

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun

  • Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

View More Video