A Porsche 924 was stolen in 1991. Someone just found it at the bottom of a cliff.

From the road it was almost impossible to see the 1979 Porsche 924 laying overturned at the bottom of a steep cliff in a patch of Oregon wilderness.
The car had been there awhile, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office, who were alerted to the vehicle on Tuesday by a man who found the wrecked Porsche while walking his dog. The car’s registration tags were dated 1991 – the same year it had been reported stolen from a movie theater parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There was little evidence to suggest how the car came to be at the bottom of the cliff.
There were no human remains found in or around the wreckage.
There were bones found nearby, the Sheriff said, but they belonged to a deer.
Officials are working to determine the best course of action on removing the car. The rugged terrain around the wreck presents logistical and environmental concerns, they said.
That is not unique in these kinds of accidents.
In July, a two Thai students died when their car plunged off a cliff and into the Kings River in Kern Country, California. It took two months for the bodies to be removed from the fast-moving water, in a first-of-its kind recovery that involved a helicopter and hoist, according to the Fresno Bee.
The car was left in the canyon for later removal.
Nor is this the first stolen car to be recovered after decades.
Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized a 1981 Ferrari that was about to be shipped to Poland.
The car had been stolen from a consignment lot in 1987, according to CNN.
