She held a fundraiser for kids with cancer — but a mail carrier stole the check, cops say

A U.S. postal worker is accused of stealing and cashing a check intended for a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer.

Shanae Bingham, a 23-year-old from Akron, Ohio, was charged with felony theft Thursday for allegedly taking the check and putting it in her own bank account, according to the Associated Press.

Reniece Tatum was waiting for that check, but it never came.

Tatum — who founded Dream a Wig, a nonprofit that aims to help children with cancer get a beautiful wig — told the Akron Beacon Journal the $414 check was supposed to come from Chipotle, where she held a fundraiser for her organization.

Eventually, she stopped waiting, and used her own money to create a wig for a young girl whose cancer was in remission but her hair was still gone.

Now Tatum knows that Bingham allegedly cashed the check using a mobile banking app the same day the Post Office driver was delivering mail to her community, according to police.

“It’s just the weirdest thing,” Tatum told the Beach Journal. “When I found out someone had cashed the check, I couldn’t figure out how they got into my locked mailbox.

“I never suspected it was the mail woman.”

Mike Mier, the Copley Police chief, told News5 Cleveland that Bingham allegedly confessed to the crime Thursday, but it’s possible that she didn’t know the money was supposed to help young children struggling with cancer.

He added that Bingham, who is suspended from the post office, stole a second check that day.

“Hopefully, there are no other victims than the two that we’ve been notified about,” Mier said to News5.

Chipotle said it will send another check to Tatum’s charity once it gets the money back from Bingham’s account, the Beach Journal wrote.

But Tatum said she still can’t believe someone would steal from a cause that aimed to help sick children.

“For kids. It’s children. I don’t know how she can steal from a child,” Tatum told News5. “I was like, oh my gosh, why would she do this? It’s like, this is a good cause. Why would she do this?”